English culture is now lawfully being demolished
BREAKING #UK
The plan IS to destroy English Heritage, Culture, Architecture, Towns, Villages & way of life.
A new UK Government initiative called;
English Devolution and Community Empowerment Act 2026
comes with an explainer site on how Mayors will be the effective CEO’s retaining full power and authority to force purchase your land, homes and properties for any purpose they see fit. A legal framework is in place that essentially removes all your Rights regarding the property you own.
I cannot see the plan being any different here in #Australia
Looks like the English King is done with English people.
READ ALL ABOUT THE REAL AGENDA AND HORROR HERE>
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/english-devolution-and-community-empowerment-bill-devolution-framework-explainers
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White Rabbit, I'm using this latest post to convey a message about the last part of Wednesday's show. It has to do about subscribers, which I'm one, and about subscriptions: From your perspective, I get it, and have for awhile. But to the [briefly] disappointed I say: though everybody enjoys a sale and at times may feel slighted they've missed one, don't be. There other opportunities. I for one have used sales to pay for both kin and friends so they in turn can have a clearer picture of a geopolitical conflict that currently and negatively affects us daily.
The White Rabbit has managed to survive a political smear campaign from the get-go. And from that, through daily post and commentaries has given all other Australians who've suffered losses not just economically, politically, but most importantly, those loved ones murdered by a Covid scamdemic, the ability for the dead and dying not to be easily forgotten. She’s not only a voice for Australians but a voice for [all] including Americans like myself.
The White Rabbit knows how her business model operates, and does so with great efficiency. It's one of the many reasons I support her platform, her cause, and her running for the Lower House seat for the Great State of Victoria.
Just an American’s humble opinion.
✌️😎
This is madness. What right does anyone, government of any type, in taking your house and land from you. This is one of the moral sins that was talked about on the Doc. Malik podcast. This is so communist it isn't funny. The people have to do something about this or we are all lost. I guess this will happen world wide, part of the 'Great taking'. How dare they!