BREAKING #UK

The plan IS to destroy English Heritage, Culture, Architecture, Towns, Villages & way of life.



A new UK Government initiative called;



English Devolution and Community Empowerment Act 2026



comes with an explainer site on how Mayors will be the effective CEO’s retaining full power and authority to force purchase your land, homes and properties for any purpose they see fit. A legal framework is in place that essentially removes all your Rights regarding the property you own.



I cannot see the plan being any different here in #Australia





Looks like the English King is done with English people.

READ ALL ABOUT THE REAL AGENDA AND HORROR HERE>

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/english-devolution-and-community-empowerment-bill-devolution-framework-explainers