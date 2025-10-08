DIGITAL I.D DEMOLISHES COMMONLAW "YOU ARE ALL GUILTY UNTIL YOU PROVE YOUR INNOCENCE & IDENTIFY YOURSELVES"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript53168DIGITAL I.D DEMOLISHES COMMONLAW "YOU ARE ALL GUILTY UNTIL YOU PROVE YOUR INNOCENCE & IDENTIFY YOURSELVES"Nicola CharlesOct 08, 202553168ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNicola’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsNicola CharlesRecent PostsMEDIA BLACKOUT > "DIGITAL ID IS DEAD"17 hrs ago • Nicola CharlesNO-ONE APPRECIATES THE THREAT OF DEATHOct 6 • Nicola Charles"HELP ME, I'M GETTING DEATH THREATS" - ANTHONY ALBANESE PMOct 6 • Nicola CharlesI AM THE WHITE RABBIT - SHALLOWCHAL AKA SCOTTY CHALLEN ON AUSTRALIAOct 6 • Nicola CharlesWhere is the media?Oct 5 • Nicola CharlesI AM THE WHITE RABBIT - "WW3 >THE GENE WAR"Oct 5 • Nicola CharlesSEAN HARTMAN was a beloved Son. Forever Lost in the insidious War on Mankind at age 17Oct 3 • Nicola Charles