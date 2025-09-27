There is a hidden race underway for the Western World to adhere to a Chinese Social Credit System method of “governance”. This is occurring because the World Economic Forum salivated at the methods used by the Dictatorship that saw them emerge as the Globes no.1 Economic Superpower. A decision was made behind closed doors that running Democracies & social welfare systems was actually not that profitable or desirable. Greed was incited by the WEF and the Commonwealth has begun implementing the changes rapidly. Though the USA is engineering its own form of Digital Governance and Data Gathering, Australia simply doesn’t have the technology to implement such a scheme. And so, unbeknown to Australian’s, I believe the Chinese Communist Parties Social Credit System has been slowly rolled out Down Under, beginning with the Surveillance State & culminating in their Digital ID. We should RUN not walk as far away from this as possible. If you are sick of being TOLD what to do and not listened to, Digital ID is not for you. To allow a smartphone that you pay for to become your new slave master is UTTERLY RIDICULOUS & massively insulting to free people who have committed no crime. Discrimination will follow, as it does in China. Imagine holding out your hands for the shackles to be fitted, never to be removed, that is what awaits you.