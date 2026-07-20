Where has Australia gone?

What was wrong with Australia before?

What have they done?

For a very long time we endured the Left side of Politics, particularly out of the United States of America, tell us that White Privilege was a terrible thing, and that everything we had built, worked for, saved for, gone without for and planned for, was about to be gone, and/or given, to those who didn’t work for it, save for it, or go without for it, all because of our skin colour. Oh lovely, not racist all at! Our money, taxes and property, was then trickled into NGO’s (non Government Organisations) to help things like “Women who were victims of domestic violence pick Apples in Nepal”. Erm OK. These funds were clearly money laundered and I have a feeling I know where they have been going. Fraudulently.

Now, I didn’t work for Anthony Albanese’s salary, or Donald Trumps or Bill Gates salaries and businesses, and I am assuming therefore, as has been the case for the entire 56 years of my life, that I will not be seeing any dividends from their monies anytime soon. They however, do want to see dividends from mine, yours and everyone else’s. For what exactly?

Healthcare that kills? Disables? And once undertaken leaves only a “certain group” disadvantaged in life, and with no choice but to spend their fought for savings on saving their own lives?

I am still not seeing any $40M Commonwealth Govt posters inviting the Indian population or African population or Chinese population or Islamic population to inject mRNA? Are you? Do please let me know if you see such a poster or advertisement, I won’t hold my breath.

And after “following orders” or “Lies” as I like to call them, how supported were those individuals who bought into the “Covid Cause Lie”?

Not very as it turns out.

Suddenly the “Health” of the Nation taking very much a back seat to rampant & intolerable taxation.

During the American War of Independence, also known as the American Revolutionary War 1775 - 1783, the Great North American Colonies threw off British rule to establish the sovereign United States of America.

The War was principally caused by colonial opposition to British attempts to impose “greater control and unpopular taxes”, such as the Stamp Act and Intolerable Acts, after a long period of salutary neglect.

The Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. Formally severing ties with Great Britain.

Great Britain it seems, and I am ashamed to say, has a history of Coercive and Intolerable acts.

So much so that the Intolerable Acts, Insufferable Acts and Coercive Acts became a series of punitive laws passed by the British Parliament in 1774. The early adoption of Lawfare.

The British East India Tea Company wanted a monopoly on sales in the United States and essentially the American Revolution happened because the British wanted to retain complete economic control of the United States.

The French and Indian Wars of 1763 had plunged the British Government into deep debt, and so the British Parliament enacted a series of measures to increase revenue from the Colonies.

Sound familiar yet?

The Colonies were by Law to pay their share of keeping the British Empire maintained.

Many Colonists argued, and this is important for Australians, that under the British Constitution, a British subjects property could not be taken from him (in the form of taxes) without his consent (in the form of representational government), the consent of the governed. Therefore, because the colonies were not directly represented in the British Parliament, it followed that Parliament had no right to levy taxes upon them, a view expressed by the slogan “No taxation without representation”.

Now according to all records in Australia, the Australia Act, which the Uniparties AND One Nation will tell you replaced The Commonwealth Constitution 1900uk

managed to somehow replace Rights with Privileges, privileges that the Australian Government could remove anytime they saw fit, and let’s face it, they did exactly that during what was clearly now a man-made for Profit fraudulent Pandemic. One that saw the Wealth Class, the Political Class and the Crown become wealthier while the Poor suffered through, and continues to suffer through a Depression/ Recession, seeing everything we thought we possessed stolen away, on causes we are told, we quite often don’t agree with. Very much like the American Colonists.

It was unlawful if you are a strict Constitutionalist as there was no Referendum of the Australian people, although I am reasonably sure a large Referendum on this will come once Labor Australia have filled the Country with Indian Migrants. That is when the pincer movement of Republicanism will attack.

Great! You might say. Ditch the Monarchy!

I’m really not sure it is going to work like that.

Australia is a literal Gold Mine.

Always has been, always will be. But not for you.

Not one Australian is receiving dividends from Mining of Gold, Silver, Lithium, Rare Earth Minerals, Coal or Natural Gas.

And if the Uniparties have their way, they never will.

Every Australian should be mortgage free and wealthy due to the richness of their land. But now with Heritage Laws a person doesn’t even own the underground resources on their own land!

Those with Arts Degrees do.

It’s ugly. It’s crooked, and it’s plain criminal.

People brought their children to this Country for the past 5 generations. I’m one of them. 34 years ago I pledged to commit my life and my children’s lives to Australia. We didn’t come for any dividends, we came to become one with Australia and her people.

Now their future and safety is in jeopardy just like every other Australian. And I simply cannot accept that.

I have a feeling that the corporate NGO model is a long standing and deceptive fraud to achieve two aims.

For Australia to become a Political Republic, giving the same Uniparties who have destroyed the Nation yet more power, while they remove all protections previously written for Australians and their property. That via NGO’s and corporate Fraud our profits from taxation and mining revert to the Crown whilst the Crown offer no protections to those who are being stolen from.

We are being treated worse than most Farm Animals, particularly women and children. They simply don’t see us as people anymore. They don’t care about the problems woman and children are facing socially due to their unchecked migration of those who appear to be the perfect storm of Terrorist, Rapist & Paedophile. They don’t care that you are being overtaxed without any Right to know where that taxation is going, and I have a feeling that missing Billions will keep occurring under the Labor Criminals who are working for a cause they consider “greater” than you.

Let’s face it, unless your skin in brown in Australia they don’t even talk to you anymore. In any way. Not unless they want you to inject something. Not sinister at all.

So Australians are being slammed with health attacks, financial attacks, and attacks on their Democracy. And in addition they are now party to strict Islamophobia Laws. Just a short time after the Bondi Massacre AND a twenty year WAR ON TERROR by our own Leaders which we were asked to support the funding of.

It’s just too George Orwell to comprehend. WAR ON TERROR. Stop. WAR ON ISLAMOPHOBIA. Begin.

Surely we can never trust Tony Blair and his Digital ID when he provably suffered the extreme mental illness of Islamophobia! As did all Allied Leaders????

It does start to make sense though when you see Australia’s ties corporately to Qatar and then Saudi Arabia’s public statements on Qatar.

https://www.dfat.gov.au/geo/qatar/qatar-country

But then of course I guess Saudi Arabia could be guilty of Islamophobia?

A stealthy Revolution is under way.

The Cowboys & Indians can only be stopped by you at the ballot box.

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