Nicola’s Substack

Nicola’s Substack

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Jon Moten's avatar
Jon Moten
19h

White Rabbit, it's time for me to run. I'll catch your show later at work.

✌️😎

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Karl Snowsill's avatar
Karl Snowsill
16h

Australia had the death penalty for treason up until 1985. What happened the next year? Australia act 1986 which altered the constitution without a referendum which is treason. Not a coincidence.

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