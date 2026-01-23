COWARDICE is defined as a trait that prevents bold action. COURAGE on the other hand is that quality of mind which enables one to encounter danger and difficulties with firmness, or without fear, or fainting heart; valor ; boldness ; resolution.

Which one do you have?

How many of us have shared quotes and praised the actions of those courageous people in history who made a difference in this World? And what price did they pay before being hailed as trailblazers and civil rights advocates? Nelson Mandela went to jail. Julian Assange went to jail. Even Pauline Hanson went to jail.

Is it really the case that I have spent the greater portion of my half a century of life being surrounded by those who enjoyed vast amounts of fame, money, success and confidence, flaunting their prowess across the media as if made of Teflon and untouchable by politics, religion or other peoples ideologies, not realising that they were in fact, when push came to shove, Cowards? I’m beginning to think so.

Sometimes I list those I’ve been surrounded by chronologically in my head, look them up, ironically on Brave, to see if there is even a glimmer of awakening, knowledge, solidarity with those responsible for their success, the public, on their feeds, bios or interviews. There isn’t. They’ve abandoned us.

Secure during the engineered Pandemic in their plush mansions, with pools, gyms, in-home cinemas and unaffected by supply chain issues and a lack of toilet paper. The worst example I can remember being Arnold Schwarzenegger, speaking from his hot-tub in Los Angeles mid Pandemic, with a Cuban Cigar hanging from his mouth, he announced to the World “Screw your Freedom”, when demanding those who would lose homes, cars, careers, jobs and in some cases children, stay home and mask up so that he didn’t catch the Flu.

It floored me.

Not the Terminator after all then.

And of course it’s silly, stupid even, for an actress like myself to think that way. I “know” that people are not what the masses perceive them to be via the tell-lie-vision, but tougher than weak as piss I did imagine he would be. But he wasn’t, he was a Coward, and he wasn’t alone.

That was the 1st time I saw someone unexpected have the balls, the courage, the nerve!!!! to tell others they must behave in unnatural ways if they wished to retain their places in free society. The other Totalitarians soon followed. Oh but the irony. By complying they were in fact destroying their free societies. But they didn’t see it….

Who were these other people with the balls, the nerve, the outright cheek to tell other human beings how they must behave? They were bespectacled, puny bureaucrats, who made everyone feel socially irresponsible if they didn’t “do as they were told”.

Well goodness me that was unexpected.

How did these snivelling pollies find the bravado required? Were they trained somewhere? Was it simply huge amounts of money? (Probably) With bonuses for success of the mission? (Probably)

Okay then, corruption, surprise surprise.

But let’s face it, it wasn’t their behaviour that was out of character. It was ours. And it’s happening again.

This time however I won’t scream and shout. I won’t be the Town Cryer, the Whistle-blower. No this time I realise that something has “been done” to the Australian people. Medically? I don’t know. Psychologically? I don’t know. Financially? I don’t know. But I do know that I will no longer stand alone to speak for those who have made it very clear they don’t want anyone but the same puny bureaucrats who lied to them last time to speak for them. Anyone who needs my help, my voice, my knowledge, my friendship, my guidance, my commentary, will need to come and find me.

Or they can keep watching the same group of overpaid cowards who abandoned them last time on their TV screens.

I have been swimming in Shark infested waters for so long, with so little help that having my efforts rejected is a message I realise I must take on board. I keep hanging over the sides as the fins approach, seeing the swimmers still in the water, but many still punch my outstretched hand away.

Perhaps we are inevitably all responsible for just ourselves. Perhaps the notion of helping others is foolish. Or just a phrase now used for Fraud by Not-for-profits. Organisations that don’t provide Aid, but sell the Appeasement of the middle-class conscience, for a price.

I don’t claim to sell conscience appeasement or cowardice.

Just another lone voice in the darkness who knows that something is very, very wrong here.

Whilst constantly hoping that I am not alone in the movie as I realise this.

Nicola Charles