Stephen J Lovchyld
6h

beautifully stated Nicola...and YES, it is extremely sad how weak, cowardly, compliant and mentally ill the masses have become. Keep shining your authentic light brightly, many are listening and your frequency (along with all the other rebels) is making a difference on so many unseen levels :)

DL
21m

Merci beaucoup, Nicola,

Now is the time to ask,

"How many of my heroes are really zeroes ?"

Iran-Contra is only one example of how public-private syndications operate outside the law, using taxpayer money, to enrich suffer-mongers who obsessively relish the economy of sins with its black budgets, black ops, rat-lines, NGOs, money-laundering, and lucrative kickbacks.

What are some of the connections between crime and surveillance ?

Surveillance is also a crime.

Data collection is theft.

Committing additional crimes to cover-up previous crimes

Lie, cheat, steal, and kill

Thieves use terror and surveillance to suppress Truth in fumbling, frantic efforts to escape punishment for their crimes.

-----

Why do grubmints sponsor crime ?

-----

Why do we settle for "opting out" of data collection when those acts of theft are done without consent, without morals, without ethics, without Constitutionality ?

Are banks required to post "We do not consent to robbery." ?

Are not behavioral defaults and acceptances backwards ?

Why are we being asked to accept the terroristic normalization of crime ?

Cui bono ?

À qui profite ?

Who benefits ?

Revela Veritatem, et

caelum ruat.

Révélez la Vérité, et

que le ciel tombe.

Reveal Truth, and

let the skies fall.

Quis a Veritate minatur ?

Qui est menacé par la

Vérité ?

Who is threatened by

Truth ?

January 23, 2026

6:52am

