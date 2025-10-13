RIDDLE ME THIS
CHINA is hacking AUSTRALIA off the hook.
AUSTRALIA’S PM speaks of IMPORTANT relationship with CHINA.
PM, DAN ANDREWS & JACINTA ALLAN “trade” with CHINA
While also promoting WORK FROM HOME which is seeing those who do…. HACKED BY CHINA
MAKE THIS MAKE SENSE????
China bombarding Australia with cyber attacks, report reveals | news.com.au — Australia’s leading news site for latest headlines
Nicola do you really trust Murdoch media?