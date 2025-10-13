RIDDLE ME THIS

CHINA is hacking AUSTRALIA off the hook.

AUSTRALIA’S PM speaks of IMPORTANT relationship with CHINA.

PM, DAN ANDREWS & JACINTA ALLAN “trade” with CHINA

While also promoting WORK FROM HOME which is seeing those who do…. HACKED BY CHINA

MAKE THIS MAKE SENSE????

