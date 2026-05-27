Nicola’s Substack

Nicola’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Stuart's avatar
Bob Stuart
7h

Yikes! I thought you were about to announce your resignation! Thankfully, you’re not. You accompany during my gym workout for most of an hour and a half, daily. Keep at it, Nicola. Australia and, particularly, the dumpster fire that is Victoria, needs you!

Reply
Share
Jon Moten's avatar
Jon Moten
5h

White Rabbit, I guess it's time to pull the plug on Sally. Time to cast AI into OBLIVION.

😎👍

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nicola Charles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture