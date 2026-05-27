Beginning tomorrow May 28th 2026 the I AM THE WHITE RABBIT PODCAST will be going Paid Subscriber only due to recently discovered Security Concerns.

At the end of my shows I often ask that those listening as Free Subscribers share my work as payment, and this just hasn’t been happening. What has been happening is something quite odd. This week I was sent an email from a listener “in error”. They meant to forward one of my shows but instead “replied”. I guess it was the jolt I needed to realise that there simply is no Cyber Security, it is a myth, for us, for corporations, and for governments.

AI is a machine. And like all machines it malfunctions and makes mistakes.

I was given a glimpse into what has been happening. AI accounts transcribing my every word for “someone” and forwarding them on. No doubt to use as ammunition against me, likely politically, at any point in the future.

But it did something else.

It made me realise that AI doesn’t have a financial identity. It doesn’t have a bank account. It doesn’t have a credit card. It cannot arbitrarily sign up to Paid Subscriptions. It can however “steal” all Free Stuff, and also report back. If as a machine it “did” sign up to a Paid Subscription there would be a digital trail exposing which human or human organisation was behind it.

It’s a rather fabulous loophole in AI that they do not have a financial identity or the free will to engage in paid product.

Therefore, the only way I can ensure that AI is not catching a free ride on my every word is to take the show to full paid subscriptions exclusively.

I hope you understand that for six years I have worked tirelessly for free. I do not regret a single minute of it. I considered it my duty to Australians as a way to repay them for welcoming me to their Country 34 years ago.

Your Politicians wouldn’t work for a single day for you for free, they won’t even buy their own lunch out of their own salaries.

So thanks for listening. I hope I helped, and I will see the Paid Humans on the Human side from tomorrow.

Nicola Charles