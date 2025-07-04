Share this postNicola’s SubstackBREAKING: MUST WATCH "FINAL WARNING" Oracle FilmsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreBREAKING: MUST WATCH "FINAL WARNING" Oracle FilmsNicola CharlesJul 04, 20258Share this postNicola’s SubstackBREAKING: MUST WATCH "FINAL WARNING" Oracle FilmsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore31ShareNicola’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe8Share this postNicola’s SubstackBREAKING: MUST WATCH "FINAL WARNING" Oracle FilmsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore31Share
interview dr mark bailey NZ - he is part of a great group who are and have gone over all previous so called scientific papers and basically shown them to be complete rubbish - he is a great guy ' he and his wife Sam
Mike Yeadon is a great man . Fortunately back in 2020/21 I had come across Mike speaking out and got me questioning the scamdemic back then . Now 5 years on its been a journey of research , discovery and enlightenment.
In the words of samwise gamgee :
Sam: It’s all wrong By rights we shouldn’t even be here. But we are. It’s like in the great stories Mr. Frodo. The ones that really mattered. Full of darkness and danger they were, and sometimes you didn’t want to know the end. Because how could the end be happy. How could the world go back to the way it was when so much bad happened. But in the end, it’s only a passing thing, this shadow. Even darkness must pass. A new day will come. And when the sun shines it will shine out the clearer. Those were the stories that stayed with you. That meant something. Even if you were too small to understand why. But I think, Mr. Frodo, I do understand. I know now. Folk in those stories had lots of chances of turning back only they didn’t. Because they were holding on to something.
Frodo: What are we holding on to, Sam?
Sam : That there’s some good in this world, Mr. Frodo. And it’s worth fighting for.