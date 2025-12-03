Nicola’s Substack

Nicola’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
lynda Horsborough's avatar
lynda Horsborough
7h

Who ever was there interior designer should be sacked. What in awful place. Looks like a prison for psychopaths.....oh that's right it is. Burn the place down. No one would miss it.......oh that's right never will burn because the roof tops are blue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jeanette pearman's avatar
Jeanette pearman
6h

Cant see any thing. Link wont play. 🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Nicola Charles
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture