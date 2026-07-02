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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
4h

One thing some boomers learned is that has been going on their whole life by the Foundations.

Thank you Covid for the wake up call.

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Peter Senior's avatar
Peter Senior
4h

Hi Nicola, regarding your comments about the truth, I suspect you were not very surprised, albeit very disappointed. And I'm sure that you know the reason: cognitive dissonance. Almost everyone in Western countries has been brought up for their whole life under an onslaught of propaganda presented as facts, a sort of 1984 Ministry of Truth. Only a small percentage of the Western world has realised this, such as you and me. But so long as most politicians and the Zionist-controlled mainstream media are complicit under the directions of their owners (hello there Rupert!), this will continue until a wide range of alternative media such as yours and mine present the truth with hard, credible evidence, as proposed in a report on my website. Meanwhile, Australia and most of the Western world will continue to go downhill.

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