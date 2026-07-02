Australia and therefore Australians, are completely captured.

They have proven that the majority prefer beautiful comforting lies over Truth, even if those lies Kill them.

A number of weeks ago I decided to take my podcast, my daily voice on what we are experiencing here in Victoria, Australia to paid subscription only. I did this for two reasons; 1. Nobody works for free, and after 6 years of working for Free I decided that was enough, and 2. I wanted to gauge the popularity of Truth as a mechanism for deciding whether quite frankly I have been wasting my time helping Australians for Free.

The results are in, and Yes, it would seem I have been wasting my time.

That hurts.

Truth is always the most difficult pill to swallow, but here I am also now being forced to swallow it.

So where does that leave my efforts to claw back what Australia was just 6 years ago or at least make her liveable for the rest of our lives?

It leaves me out on a limb and facing a reality I never thought possible. That Australians simply do not want to be saved. I have been sitting in a boat amidst shark infested waters for so long, reaching out my arms to drag Australians out of the water and into the boat, and they have consistently slapped my hands away.

The irony being that recently, after 34 years, I became a proud Australian.

I am literally You.

I didn’t arrive post pandemic, jump on welfare, commit crime, rape, pillage and hack my way through Australian society to achieve my citizenship and right to vote, I worked my god damned arse off. Australia became such a large part of my story that even when I returned to live briefly in London and then Los Angeles, I was still seen as an Australian and was offered Australia related work. Voice overs for AusTravel, the Observer Sport Monthly when England were playing cricket against Australia and I was the face and body of an Australian High Street lingerie brand.

But one thing I noted as my life progressed was that I was never “one of you” when push came to shove. The media would only call or promote my work if something painful or difficult was happening in my life. I remember the Age writing a piece about my court battle for my children in Los Angeles Supreme Court and the title read “Nicola Charles has hit rock bottom”. How thoughtfully put. Then my Autobiography “Soap Star” was released and suddenly they wanted to talk again. Not about my travels around Australia, or my experiences in the spotlight, but just an in-depth chat to try and discover which actresses I was referring to when I mentioned some took drugs to keep their weight down on the show. Causing me to wish I had never been so candid. I decided never to feed them the dirt they were seeking. So they fell out with me somewhat.

And so Australians see no issue with paying some $600,000 a year to lie to them.

And the Truth Tellers nothing.

Victoria in particular is starting to feel like the real World rollout of George Orwells “1984”. Another British writer and journalist who also quite liked issuing warnings. The two memorable quotes from the book that spring to mind are;

“If the Party could thrust its hand into the past and say of this or that event, it never happened - that, surely, was more terrifying than mere torture and death?”

Pandemic anyone?

And;

“His mind slid away into the Labyrinthine world of doublethink. To know and not to know, to be conscious of complete Truthfulness while telling carefully constructed lies, to hold simultaneously two opinions which cancelled out, knowing them to be contradictory and believing in both of them, to use logic against logic, to repudiate morality while laying claim to it, to believe that democracy was impossible and that the Party was the Guardian of democracy, to forget whatever it was necessary to forget, then to draw it back into memory again at the moment when it was needed, and then promptly to forget it again: and above all, to apply the same process to the process itself. That was the ultimate subtlety: consciously to induce unconsciousness, and then, once again, to become unconscious of the act of Hypnosis you had just performed. Even to understand the word “doublethink” involved the use of doublethink.”

You know, like the Lefts #metoo movement and #bringbackourgirls . There one minute, and gone the next when the perpetrators were potential voters.

And then there is this guy.

Now funded by a major Labor supporter, who first took you through the psychological operations of Guilt & Shame, “Get your needle like good little sheep or become a granny killer”.

Question: Have you ever seen a movie where Children in the West were used as Human Shields to protect the Elderly?

No.

And that’s because we protect women and children first, get them off the boat, out of the burning building and pay taxes to support them.

But oh no, not during #Labors “Pandemic” for the “Greater Good”. Then Granny’s retirement was a fair swap for a Lifetime of health destroyed for our little ones.

And now the guy who supported that is being described as a newly awake Freedom Fighter, who is producing the Podcast that was missing in Australia.

Argggh suckers, there’s another one born every minute, and your establishment media know it.

Nobody was watching their tired 1970’s news format anymore. Brekky shows that struggle to show the truth about machete crime on our streets or speak Truth to Power. So they highjacked the space everyone had fled to, poured money, cameras and international guests into it, and Australians lapped it up.

As the blob pits Left against Right this guy was flown to the UK to interview a couple of Far Right agitators, Holly Valance and Tommy Robinson. That wasn’t engineered at all.

Fire you up.

Lock you up.

Unperson you?

That’s also in 1984, look it up.

Why do they gobble this drivel up? I’ll tell you why. They believe it’s FREE

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Truly, that’s Gold.

The Price is your Soul.

Your Free Will.

And they do it all with money, yet again.

There are many who have tried, through censorship, shadow-bans and lack of income to speak to the Australian people. If you don’t like ex Brits with attitude you have Club Grubbery, Two Worlds Collide Podcast, Sky to Earth Podcast, Courage is the Cure, Cafe Locked Out, Shallowchal & others. Apologies for those I missed out.

Brave Aussies for whom the Propaganda hasn’t worked.

But who is listening? A few hundred? A few thousand?

Not the hundreds of thousands who have suddenly become hungry to hear the views of this guy.

You’re quite safe.

He’s not selling Death anymore. The money is banked and that process already got you.

Now on from your body to your mind.

A waistcoat over a T-shirt, so the action and shot are easier for filming. Oh Lord I hate knowing about TV.

Why didn’t I just stay in Banking!!!!

We are now just 4 months out from Victoria’s Lower House Elections & NONE of the candidates I know who applied with One Nation have even received an email or text acknowledgement. Only requests to Digitally Identify themselves.

And yet we are all discussing the Orange Wave that is coming.

Where? From who?!!!!

Australians don’t like smart, honest people. They just don’t. They like “Establishment”. Anything that feels like the Old World. Even as the Old World figures betray them and drag them into their future dystopia.

I will always be watching, always be talking, to the handful of people who choose to listen.

But I won’t be dragged into the games being played by the players who know they have Australians by the balls. It was so easy.

Money buys loyalty.

Because money makes it all feel natural, even when it isn’t remotely natural.

I always say it is like the Magicians of old.

Australians will never see how it was truly done, their attention kept in spaces designed to distract and influence. You aren’t meant to see, that’s the point.

Keep watching the hands of the magicians.

Look over there, that’s what you’re interested in.

Not people who talk Constitutions, Bills of Rights, Privacy Acts, Data Security Acts or Civil Rights.

You wouldn’t forgive a Pedophile who harmed your Child.

So why forgive literally anyone who happily did so for money?

They’re easy to spot.

They’re the ones winning financially.

Good Luck to you Australians.

Please please wake up. I already miss my Australians as I walk around this City.

Is anyone else asking where they’ve all gone?

Nicola Charles