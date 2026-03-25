(AUDIO ONLY) ANTHONY ALBANESE SIGNS AUSTRALIA UP TO SMART CITIES IN SECRET DEAL

Nicola’s Substack(AUDIO ONLY) ANTHONY ALBANESE SIGNS AUSTRALIA UP TO SMART CITIES IN SECRET DEAL0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:08-56:08Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Nicola’s SubstackSubscribe to listen(AUDIO ONLY) ANTHONY ALBANESE SIGNS AUSTRALIA UP TO SMART CITIES IN SECRET DEALNicola CharlesMar 25, 2026∙ Paid43ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Nicola Charles.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Nicola’s SubstackMy personal SubstackMy personal SubstackSubscribeAuthorsNicola CharlesRecent EpisodesANTHONY ALBANESE SIGNS AUSTRALIA UP TO SMART CITIES IN SECRET DEAL13 hrs ago • Nicola CharlesNUDGE NUDGE WINK WINKMar 23 • Nicola CharlesYOU ARE DRIVING A MILITARY COUNTERMEASUREMar 22 • Nicola CharlesNATIONAL SECURITY THREAT? WHAT NATIONAL SECURITY?Mar 22 • Nicola CharlesWhen Australian Ministers talk, best you do the opposite. Here is the former Health Secretary Greg Hunt >insert your own play on words here…Mar 22 • Nicola CharlesNOT A SUITABLE CANDIDATE Video responseMar 19 • Nicola CharlesTHE HIDDEN WAR AGAINST NON-COMBATANTS HAS TO STOPMar 18 • Nicola Charles