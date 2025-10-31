Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript3046APARTHEID, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIAHOW IS THIS NOT ON FRONT PAGES GLOBALLY?Nicola CharlesOct 31, 20253046ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNicola’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsNicola CharlesRecent PostsNO-ONE RULES, IF NO-ONE OBEYS19 hrs ago • Nicola CharlesTHE COMMONWEALTH IS AT ITS WATERSHED MOMENT AS BRITS FACE ATTACKS BY IMPORTED MERCENARIESOct 29 • Nicola CharlesDEAR EKAREN, WE SEE YOUR U16 BAN & RAISE YOU AUSSIES DIVORCING META & GOOGLE!Oct 29 • Nicola Charles and Michael GinsburgTHE POLITICAL CURRENCY OF TRAUMA BASED MIND CONTROLOct 28 • Nicola CharlesGETTING A DIGITAL I.D WILL BE THE LAST BIG DECISION THAT I.D WILL EVER ALLOW YOU MAKE.Oct 28 • Nicola CharlesFIGHTING IRISH w/ PHILIP DWYEROct 27 • Nicola CharlesAre Australian's about to disappear from social media? The response to my question earlier today has been so overwhelming, I would say they…Oct 27 • Nicola Charles