The Anti-Slavery Society Convention, 1840, by Benjamin Robert Haydon

So, what happened?

For my sins, I am British.

Were I Australian, I would be prioritizing all ways and means to enter the theatre of politics in 2025. If only to marvel at the complete pointlessness of it all.

As a Briton and a history major, I have always felt proud about a British legacy I now feel is in question. The British Empire we were told had a major hand in the abolition of slavery. Honorable, admirable, decent and right. The Slavery Abolition Act of 1834 was something to be proud of and the history books are filled with it.

It is now 191 years later.

And “Great” Britain seems to be leading the charge at becoming the New World’s “Greatest” Slave owners. Digital ID’s, Geo-fencing, Digital Wallets, Carbon Credit Schemes, Tracking, Tracing, Wiretapping, De-banking, Data harvesting, Social Credit Scores & Surveillance are all tools of the Empire’s “new look”. This isn’t remotely Freedom or Democracy and shockingly the rest of the Commonwealth seems to be walking lockstep into the dystopian new world with them.

I’ll be honest, it’s remarkable that so many migrants are so keen to enter the Commonwealth right now. My intuition tells me it is because they have absolutely no idea how awful the dark plans our Countries have in store for us really are. Feels a little bit like a trap.

Is this kind of historic yoyoing really the best future for humanity the rich and powerful can come up with?

Out of slavery, into slavery, out of slavery, into slavery.

I feel genuine pity for those who can sleep at night while profiting from pain, very much like slave owners on plantations. To know at your core that the luxuries you are afforded didn’t come from your hard work but the hard work of others but from deception and lies. In 2025 this is absolutely the case. Australian Banks posting profits in excess of $10Billion while Australians are becoming homeless, jobless and worse of all without hope. Where are the Modern Slavery Laws? The Human Rights Laws? Australia has not one, NOT ONE, Civil Rights Act.

Australia’s Modern Slavery Act 2018 requires large companies AND GOVERNMENT entities with annual revenues of at least $100Million to produce an annual public “Modern Slavery Statement”. This statement details how these organisations address modern slavery risks within their global operations and supply chains. The Act also contains criminal offences related to human trafficking and slavery-like practices under the Criminal Code.

Dear Modern Slavery Lawyers, I have two cases for you!

What action will be taken against the Labor Anthony Albanese Government for “doing business” with China, who openly keep over 1 million slaves, who will no doubt in no small way be used to generate this Australian profit? What action will be taken against the Labor Jacinta Allan State Government regarding their use of prisoners on remand to engineer the machete amnesty bins that saw over $13Million of taxpayer’s money simply vanish?

We can live in hope.

Slavery was abolished in Britain under Queen Victoria. God Bless Queen Victoria, she was no looker, but she got shit done. A woman after my own heart.

She also signed off on the Commonwealth of Australia Constitution Act 1900uk by Royal Assent in July 1900. It took effect on January 1st, 1901, shortly before her death on January 22, 1901. She was a mighty Queen with some mighty ideas, even Globally you might say. But oppression certainly wasn’t one of them.

Queen Victoria’s major achievements include giving her name to the Victorian era of significant industrial and technological change, giving her name to the State of Victoria in Australia, restoring the dignity and popularity of the British monarchy, expanding the franchise through parliamentary reform, and establishing the Victoria Cross to reward bravery on merit. She also had 9 children and 42 grandchildren.

Very busy woman.

She certainly didn’t hand the duties of the Crown to greedy globalists and stakeholders and abdicate her responsibility to the people of the Commonwealth as King Charles III appears to be doing.

How has an inept group of greedy globalists been able to overthrow hundreds of years of history, development, civilisation, industrialisation and learning? I get the feeling that this aging group of often titled individuals are seeking a legacy, a great change to hang their hats on before they shuffle off this mortal coil.

Which is pitiful quite frankly.

They are literally excited by themselves. Falling over themselves to bring their great Conspiracy to fruition. Running before they can walk. Talking before they think and doing a shitty job of hiding their immeasurable greed.

They are all old. Relics of greedy Capitalism now evolved into greedy Stakeholder Capitalists. Argh but what is it they now have a stake in?

YOU

And your Country

If they can get it.

So here is their Conspiracy of Lies condensed into a Substack sized chunky takeaway.

Invent Crisis - enter stage left a man-made Pandemic, couple of Wars and Conflicts & the end of the World as we know it due to Climate Catastrophe! Profit from the pain - use lockdowns to shut-down the “people’s” thriving small and medium sized businesses, leaving only the stakeholders’ large businesses open, because, well, you can apparently get sicker in a small store than a large one (said no-one ever until they lied about it). Sell the cure to governments at a premium because, dah stupid, it’s an emergency, and when the acceptable death rate follows the experiment, profit from the savings on pensions and healthcare. Use your profits to “buy-in” to governments via Public/ Private partnerships. Pay off the Politicians and begin setting policies for the peoples of nations, which will benefit you financially. Import large amounts of migrants because at some point we are going to need a referendum to take down pesky Constitutions that state all of the above is unlawful and treasonous. With the added benefit of lawlessness on the streets distracting the population from the rape and pillage.

It’s positively medieval.

fyi the “Medieval” period lasted for ten centuries.

Read that again,

TEN CENTURIES

From the 5th to the 15th centuries. And it was following the fall of the Western Roman Empire. Gulp.

Defined by “Population decline, counterurbanisation, the collapse of centralised authority, invasions and mass migrations of tribes.”

Oh goody, here we go again.

But here’s the thing, though technological development has clearly been the tool of terror they have been waiting for, it has also been the tool used by free people to understand the realities of what we are facing and what is being sought here. If they switched off the internet tomorrow, we know enough about their plans and intentions to know that something isn’t right.

If you are not talking about it with those around you, and talking about it online, so that the artificial intelligence can report back to its master’s that discontent is germinating amongst the pesky humans, then you are not doing enough. Contribute to those algorithms by generating a tidal wave of disapproval that only the foolish would ignore. Because we have a choice, we can either lay down like the dogs they clearly think we are, or we can stand up and risk being wiped out. I don’t know about you, but I’d rather go on my feet.

If Queen Victoria were here, that’s what she would do.

Nicola Charles