7 DAY SALE DEETS BELOW

I AM THE WHITE RABBIT -
WOMEN & GIRLS IN PARTICULAR FACE A SERIOUS GOVERNANCE PROBLEM IN THE COMMONWEALTH
So Jacinta Allan is OUT but #Labor are still IN
Federally until 2028
How coincidental? That’s how long high inflation triggered by Government spending is expected to last. You don’t say?
Labor in #Victoria & #Australia
are coming out again with the LIE that they are “Pro Working Families”
I don’t think there has ever been in 56 years of my life, a political party that has been more ANTI-QUALITY OF LIFE than Labor Australia.
7 Day Sale begins TODAY
Annual subs to 5 paywalled shows a week down from
$190 to $85, for a limited time only
1 YEAR OF SHOWS FOR 85 BUCKS!
SEE YOU THERE!