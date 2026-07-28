7 DAY SALE DEETS BELOW

I AM THE WHITE RABBIT -

WOMEN & GIRLS IN PARTICULAR FACE A SERIOUS GOVERNANCE PROBLEM IN THE COMMONWEALTH



So Jacinta Allan is OUT but #Labor are still IN

Federally until 2028

How coincidental? That’s how long high inflation triggered by Government spending is expected to last. You don’t say?



Labor in #Victoria & #Australia

are coming out again with the LIE that they are “Pro Working Families”

I don’t think there has ever been in 56 years of my life, a political party that has been more ANTI-QUALITY OF LIFE than Labor Australia.



7 Day Sale begins TODAY

Annual subs to 5 paywalled shows a week down from

$190 to $85, for a limited time only

1 YEAR OF SHOWS FOR 85 BUCKS!



SEE YOU THERE!