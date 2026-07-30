5 DAYS LEFT FOR 1 YEAR OF RABBIT SALE
I am ready.
My microphone is ready.
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To talk through the major changes coming to Victoria & Australia.
It’s just me, the mic, and the animals around me, and that’s just the Politicians.
Annual Subs will soon return to $190. Right now they are $85 for the year.
Hopefully I’ll see you there,
Nicola Charles
The White Rabbit Australia
Nicola’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.