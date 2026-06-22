Do you ever wonder why the emergence of A.I has arrived at the same time as greatly increased taxation?

You should!

While Governments are busy installing Data Centres at great expense & cost to the Environment, they are planning long-term to SAVE on their human resources output. From that angle you can understand their greed.

However, A.I cannot pay taxation. EVER!

Meaning, those who REMAIN in the Workforce or even able to work following the mRNA vaccine experiment are experiencing what it feels like to “make up the difference”.

Governments are like a Casino. They are the House, and the House always wins.

Keir Starmer is for the high jump, likely TOMORROW according to Fox News AND Al Jazeera. Watch this space.

Are we all to become PRISONERS with Programmable Currency? Usually only those doing Life for Murder get treated in such a degrading fashion. But is that the only horror Peter Thiel has in store for Humanity? No! He also wants Transhumanism. Whether you want to be Trans or not!

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The White Rabbit