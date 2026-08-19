MONTHLY SUBS DOWN TO $25
ANNUAL SUBS DOWN TO $99
OFFER ENDS IN 48HRS
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MONTHLY SUBS DOWN TO $25
ANNUAL SUBS DOWN TO $99
OFFER ENDS IN 48HRS
ACCESS THIS EPISODE NOW!
Nicola’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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White Rabbit, as the kid's say: my bad. I didn't notice you were advertising monthly subscriptions. A long work day, short nap for me.😆 I'm sticking to that excuse.
White Rabbit, I like the idea of the sale and what you're shooting for but why don't you, on occasion, do what's called a ‘trial subscription’. That's to say, offer a one or two months for $25 [without] the ‘automatic renewal’ catch to it. That auto renewal is the only drawback to subscribers. Some may care for it where others might not. Just a business suggestion.