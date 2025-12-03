Nicola’s Substack.0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:05:51-1:05:51Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Nicola’s SubstackSubscribe to listen.Nicola CharlesDec 03, 2025∙ Paid1424ShareListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Nicola’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inNicola’s SubstackMy personal SubstackMy personal SubstackSubscribeAuthorsNicola CharlesRecent EpisodesLABORS POLICIES IGNITE NEGATIVE EQUITY IN MELBOURNE PROPERTY MARKETDec 2 • Nicola Charles"HANDS UP ANY VOLUNTEERS TO BE CULLED?" Robert Chris PhD Cambridge UniDec 1 • Nicola CharlesAUSTRALIAN CULTURE IS CIRCLING THE DRAINDec 1 • Nicola CharlesDARREN DIXON DISCUSSES THE ONGOING ATTACK ON OUR CIVIL LIBERTIESNov 28 • Nicola CharlesGREEN ENERGY IS A FRAUD TO "INCREASE" MINING SHOCKNov 27 • Nicola Charles9 DAYS UNTIL RESTRAINT OF TRADE IN AUSTRALIANov 26 • Nicola CharlesCARBONNov 26 • Nicola Charles